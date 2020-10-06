Reporters see Macau-Hengqin Youth Entrepreneurship Valley

Foreign reporters have paid a visit to Macau-Hengqin Youth Entrepreneurship Valley on Hengqin Island, which abuts Macao, at the invitation of the Chinese central government, the Chinese State Council Information Office says.

The office issued a written statement saying the journalists interviewed personnel of Macao Bringbuys Web Technology, which runs a website for economic engagement by China and the Portuguese-speaking world, and which has an information technology project in Cabo Verde.

The office says Macau-Hengqin Youth Entrepreneurship Valley is meant to be a place where young entrepreneurs in Macao and mainland China can share their resources and respective competitive advantages.

There are 266 enterprises in Macau-Hengqin Youth Entrepreneurship Valley, 70 of them Macao enterprises, and 30 of the 266 have received over 503 million yuan (US$74 million) worth of investment, according to the State Council Information Office statement.