Report on teaching of Portuguese in Mainland China published

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) Centre for Portuguese Studies has published a report entitled “Blue Book – Report on the Teaching of Portuguese in Higher Education Institutions in China (1960-2020)”, the institute says.

The MPI announced in writing that the report is a comprehensive summary of its subject matter, including the contribution of Macao to the teaching of ​​Portuguese in China.

The publication is part of the efforts by the institute to spur joint development of the teaching of Portuguese in Macao and the rest of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and in Mainland China as a whole, and to turn out people bilingual in Chinese and Portuguese to contribute to the Chinese Belt and Road initiative, the MPI announcement says.

Last month the MPI held a conference to mark 60 years of the teaching of Portuguese in Mainland China.