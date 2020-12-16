Report on teaching of Portuguese in Mainland China published

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) Centre for Portuguese Studies has published a report entitled “Blue Book – Report on the Teaching of Portuguese in Higher Education Institutions in China (1960-2020)”, the institute says.
The MPI announced in writing that the report is a comprehensive summary of its subject matter, including the contribution of Macao to the teaching of Portuguese in China.
The publication is part of the efforts by the institute to spur joint development of the teaching of Portuguese in Macao and the rest of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and in Mainland China as a whole, and to turn out people bilingual in Chinese and Portuguese to contribute to the Chinese Belt and Road initiative, the MPI announcement says.
Last month the MPI held a conference to mark 60 years of the teaching of Portuguese in Mainland China.