Repatriation of Cabo Verdean students in Macao begins

Eight Cabo Verdean students stuck in Macao after earning bachelor’s degrees there have now left for home, TDM-Macao reports.

The public television broadcaster says three of the students have degrees in translating and interpreting between Chinese and Portuguese, and five have degrees in business administration in the field of gaming and recreation management.

One student, Jeremias Vaz, said he hoped to work in gaming in Cabo Verde, where Macau Legend Development Ltd is building a hotel and casino complex, TDM-Macao says.

Last month the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, reported that the Cabo Verdean government would begin bringing home 30 Cabo Verdean students that had completed programmes of tertiary education in mainland China or Macao, but were stuck there because of precautions against the Covid-19 pandemic.