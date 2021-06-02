Renovated Macao Grand Prix Museum celebrates Brazilian star

The renovated Macao Grand Prix Museum makes a point of commemorating Brazilian star driver Ayrton Senna’s victory in the first Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix, in 1983, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) says.

The museum contains a mural depicting Senna’s victory sculpted by Portuguese graffiti artist Vhils, whose real name is Alexandre Farto, the MGTO says in a written announcement issued on Monday.

The announcement says the museum was due to reopen formally yesterday.

The MGTO says nearly 12,000 people had visited the renovated museum since the soft reopening in April, some as members of 33 parties of visitors sent by numerous bodies.

Guides at the renovated museum conduct tours in Cantonese, Mandarin, Portuguese and English, the MGTO says.