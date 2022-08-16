Reis Office is the official distributor of Chinese Pantum in Brazil

Reis Office, a Brazilian specialist in solutions for printing, scanning, transmitting and document storing, has become the official distributor in Brazil of Pantum, a Chinese company that provides printing supplies and equipment.

Founded in 2010 in the city of Zhuhai, China, Pantum has quickly become one of the world’s largest companies in the printing industry. With three industrial printing parks and complete solutions for the industrial chain, the company serves more than 80 countries and has experienced annual growth of more than 50% for six consecutive years.

According to the agreement, Reis Office will distribute Pantum’s main types of equipment to its resellers throughout Brazil, which will also be available at Reis Office’s virtual store. The work aims to enhance the manufacturer’s presence in Brazil, thereby increasing the use of its solutions.