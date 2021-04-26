Registration period for Contest for Promotional Videos on Portuguese-speaking Countries extended

The organisers of the Contest for Promotional Videos on Portuguese-speaking Countries have extended the deadline for entries in the contest, from April 30 to May 14, 2021.

The contest is jointly organised by the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-Operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) and the Centre for Portuguese Studies of Macao Polytechnic Institute.

Taking into account the pandemic situation globally and the requests from participating parties, the registration period has now been extended until May 14, 2021. For more information, please check the official website of the contest: http://www.plpvideos.com.

All entries are welcome. For more information, please contact during office hours Ms Cheang (telephone number: 8791 3361 / email: luisa@gfce.gov.mo) or Ms Rosa (telephone number: 8791 3316 / email: ivone@gfce.gov.mo).