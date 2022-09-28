REEM invests 500 million KZ in Chinese equipment

Reem, an Angolan company dedicated to the production of various plastics, invested 500 million Kwanzas to increase its production, Administrative Manager Claudino de Lemos told the market.

According to the manager, the financing allowed for the acquisition of two machines from China, one for the production of paint buckets, which is scheduled to start in October and another for “PPR” pipes for plumbing, with production scheduled for the second half of 2023.

At the moment, the company is present in five provinces with warehouses for distribution, namely Huambo, Benguela, Huíla, Cabinda and Luanda. In the next few months, the company plans to open a distribution line in the province of Malanje, which will have an investment of 10 million KZ.