Rector of MUST to visit Portugal to strengthen scientific partnership

The rector of the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) will visit four Portuguese universities, including the University of Evora, the University of Lisbon, the University of Coimbra, and the University of Porto, from June 27 to strengthen scientific partnerships.

MUST attaches great importance to the development of scientific research. The State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine was established in 2010, while the State Key Laboratory of Lunar and Planetary Sciences was established in 2018.

The spaces, which have received clearance from China’s Ministry of Science and Technology, aim to contribute to scientific and technical innovation by conducting research and training specialist personnel.