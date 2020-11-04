Realme preparing to penetrate Brazilian smartphone market

Chinese maker of smartphones Realme is recruiting in the southeastern Brazilian city of São Paulo with a view to starting selling its phones in the Brazilian market in the first half of next year, Valor Económico reports.

The Brazilian newspaper says Realme is looking for sales channel managers, electronic commerce managers and social network managers.

The report says Realme has asked the Brazilian technical regulator, the , National Telecommunications Agency, for permission to sell its smartphones.

Realme was set up in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen in May 2018 as a subsidiary of another Chinese maker of smartphones, Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, Valor Económico says.

In August Oppo announced that Brazilian wireless telecommunications network Claro Brasil had agreed to offer subscribers Oppo phones.