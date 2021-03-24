Quinta da Marmeleira aiming for more business in China

A Macao-owned maker of Portuguese wine, Quinta da Marmeleira, is hoping to increase its sales in China, according to the China Brand and Development Project, which put on the 7th China Brand Innovation and Development Forum in Beijing.

The China Brand and Development Project issued a written statement quoting Quinta da Marmeleira Director Lao Chao Peng as saying so at the conference last Saturday.

Ms Lao said she believed the winemaker can help spur trade through Macao between China and the Portuguese-speaking world.

Quinta da Marmeleira sponsored the conference, which brought together people in various occupations to discuss opportunities for business development, the China Brand and Development Project says.

Separately, a Chinese state-run website, ChinaNews, reports that Quinta da Marmeleira will put on a series of events meant to introduce the Chinese public to winemaking techniques.