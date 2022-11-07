QJ Motor arrived in Portugal

QJ Motor, the motorbike company belonging to the Geely Group – Chinese car manufacturer that controls brands such as Volvo, Polestar, Lotus, Geely Auto, Lynk & Co and Proton Cars – has officially presented its plan for the Portuguese market in Lisbon.

The company starts its activity in October in Portugal with seven models in the Adventure, Street and Custom segments, all with a six-year guarantee, which will be available in the dealership network during November.

The brand expects to reach the total coverage of the country in less than a year and its strategy contemplates a range of products that covers all segments until 2025, from small 50 cc scooters to premium models of 800 cc.

Within five years, QJ Motor hopes to consolidate its position in the Portuguese market and to become one of the sector’s references, reaching 2,000 registrations per year (with its full range of motorbikes and scooters), and a 4.5% quota of a stable market.