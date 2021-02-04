Qinghai builders of Angolan highway nominated for accolade

The Chinese state-owned builders of 150 km of highway between the northwestern Angolan cities of Nzeto and Soyo have been nominated for a new award that construction companies in the northwestern Chinese province of Qinghai are vying for, the organiser of the contest said on Wednesday.

The builders, Sinohydro Engineering Bureau 4 Co. Ltd and its parent company, PowerChina International Group Ltd, are among 14 nominees, according to a written statement issued by the organiser, the Qinghai Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

In 2017 the Angolan state-run news agency, Angop, reported that Angolan Vice-president Manuel Vicente had opened the highway, stretches of which are carried by nine bridges.