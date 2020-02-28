Q4 sales in Portugal of TCL, Xiaomi smartphones jump in 2019

Data collected by market watcher IDC indicate that the number of sales in Portugal of smartphones made by TCL Corp. of China rose to over 60,000 in the fourth quarter of last year, almost 70 percent more than a year earlier, Público reports.

The Portuguese newspaper says IDC data indicate that fourth-quarter sales in Portugal of smartphones made by another Chinese company, Xiaomi Corp., rose by 42.3 percent to over 42,000.

The report says the best-selling smartphones in Portugal in the fourth quarter were models made by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd of South Korea, followed by phones made by Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China.

TCL smartphones were the fourth-best-selling and Xiaomi smartphones were the fifth-best-selling, Público says.