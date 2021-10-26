Prominent academic to lecture on ties between Macao, Coimbra

Macao Polytechnic Institute International Portuguese Training Centre Director Joaquim Ramos de Carvalho will give there tonight a lecture on the links between Macao and the Portuguese city of Coimbra, the institute says.

Mr Ramos de Carvalho, a Portuguese and a former vice-rector of the University of Coimbra, will talk about how the links were forged and led to centuries of exchanges, the institute announced in writing last Saturday.

The university is the oldest institution of higher education in Portugal, and helped connect Coimbra to China through Macao, the institute says.

It says the lecture will be delivered in Portuguese, and that the audience online may avail of simultaneous interpretation into Chinese.

Attendance is free of charge, the institute says.