Programme to give Brazilian SMEs help in penetrating China

The Brazilian Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock, or CNA, says it has started a programme meant to help Brazilian small and medium enterprises enter the Chinese market.

The programme will help 15 selected Brazilian companies or cooperatives which produce honey and bee glue, fruit and fruit juice, drinks made with milk, or unusual kinds of coffee, CNA announced in writing.

The announcement quotes a CNA official, Camila Sande, as saying the programme will teach the SMEs about Chinese tastes, consumption habits and dietary preferences, and how to adjust their products suitably.

The programme is a joint effort by CNA, the Brazilian trade and investment promotion agency, Apex-Brasil, and the Shanghai office of the public investment promotion agency in the Brazilian state of São Paulo, Invest SP, CNA says.