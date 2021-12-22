Products of lusophone world shown in three Guangdong cities

An exhibition of products of the Portuguese-speaking world, and of business opportunities there, was shown in three cities in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong over as many days, the NewsGD website reports.

The Chinese website says dealers in Macao and lusophone countries showed off last week products of those countries to 400 or more potential buyers in the cities of Foshan, Zhaoqing and Jiangmen, with a view to drumming up business in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The wines, beers, coffees, sea salt and snacks on show were inspected by representatives of retailers or wholesalers of goods such as wines, and by sellers of services such as catering, the report says.

The exhibition was put on by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Guangdong Committee, the NewsGD website says.