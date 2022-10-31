Prime Minister of Cape Verde hopes new ambassador will strengthen relations with China

The Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Ulisses Correia e Silva, said on October 26th in Praia, he hoped that the new ambassador of Cape Verde to China, Arlindo do Rosario, former Health Minister, will continue to strengthen the economic relations and cooperation with China.

According to Arlindo do Rosário, China is a very important partner of Cape Verde, which has proven itself at the level of cooperation for development. Cape Verde is interested in strengthening this good partnership.

Arlindo do Rosário served as Minister of Health for more than six years and in the last two years when it is the most difficult times, because of the Covid-19.

The former minister will replace Tânia Ramualdo, Cape Verde’s last ambassador to China, whose service mission ended on December 30th, 2021 and who has been the National Director of Foreign Policy since January.