President opens digital TV studios in northern Mozambique

President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique has formally opened the digital television studios built for state-run broadcaster Televisão de Moçambique in the northern Mozambican city of Pemba, his government says.

An official written statement quotes Mr Nyusi as saying at the opening last week that the studios are a manifestation of the changeover to digital television from analogue television in his country.

The next step is to turn state-run radio Rádio Moçambique from a broadcaster of analogue radio into a broadcaster of digital radio, the statement quotes Mr Nyusi as saying.

Separately, the Chinese government-run news agency, Xinhua, reports that China is helping with the changeover, which began last October.

The Mozambican National Institute of Communications will begin switching off analogue television transmitters on September 20, Xinhua says.