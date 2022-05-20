President of UN General Assembly visits drought relief project in Angola carried out by Chinese company

During the official trip to Angola on Saturday, the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, visited the drought relief project in Cunene province, Angola, which is in the first stage carried out by the Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina).

The visit was accompanied by the Angolan Minister of External Relations, Téte António; the Angolan Secretary of State for Water, Lucrécio Costa; the Cunene Provincial Governor, Gerdina Didalelwa; and the General Manager of the Angola Representative Office of PowerChina, Li Xunfeng.

Abdulla Shahid is satisfied with the Angolan Government’s efforts to combat drought and climate change, and stated that the first stage of the project is of great importance to improve the living standard of the local population and promote the development of the industries of agriculture and animal husbandry

The Cunene River Water Transfer System used to combat drought is a key project for the well-being of the population in the Cunene province of southern Angola, and the first stage of the project began on April 4.