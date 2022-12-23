President of São Tomé and Príncipe receives Chinese diplomat for cooperation with the African continent

Last week, the People’s Republic of China sent Liu Yuxi, the diplomat responsible for cooperation with Africa, for meetings with the governments of African countries.

Received by the President of the Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe Carlos Vila Nova on December 15th, the Chinese diplomat indicated the rehabilitation and expansion of the Nuno Xavier Dias international airport, as one of the main priorities of Chinese cooperation.

After the resumption of bilateral relations in 2016, São Tomé and Príncipe and the People’s Republic of China have intensified relations in the areas of health, education, agriculture and culture. However, Liu Yuxi, told the press that China is interested in implementing a project of digitalization of national television and national radio.

(Source: Téla Nón)