President of Brazil Lula plans a visit to China in March

The Brazilian President Lula da Silva said on the 18th of January that he will go to China in March. The intention of a trip to China was anticipated by Chancellor Mauro Vieira during the work of the transitional cabinet.

Before that, Lula will make an official trip to Argentina this month. After Buenos Aires, Lula will stop in Uruguay and then visit the United States. He will also receive heads of state from Germany and France.

In meetings with representatives of trade union at the Planalto Palace, Lula emphasized the work of rebuilding Brazil’s international image. “This country cannot forever remain an emerging country on the way to development. We need to give ourselves a chance to transform ourselves into a developed country,” he said. “We are going to make Brazil an international protagonist again.”

(Source: Folha de S.Paulo)