PP Sports showing Brazilian football with Chinese commentary

PP Sports of China is showing online three matches in every round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, the Brazilian men’s professional football league, with commentary in Mandarin, the Terra website reports.

The Brazilian website says PP Sports has a deal with 1190 Sports Brasil, the owner of the rights to broadcast abroad matches in the Brasileirão.

The report says 1190 Sports Brasil General Manager Leonardo Caetano estimates that 340 million people outside Brazil can watch Brazilian football.

It quotes Mr Caetano as saying showing the Brasileirão abroad brings Brazilian football to the attention of viewers in important markets such as China, adding to the fame of Brazilian clubs and their players.

Brazilian clubs can only benefit from becoming more conspicuous around the world, the Terra website quotes an executive of the Flamengo club, Gustavo Oliveira, as saying.