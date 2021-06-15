PowerChina to try out improvements to solar farms in Brazil

Power Construction Corp. of China Ltd (PowerChina) says a subsidiary will carry out a trial with a view to improving two solar farms in Brazil.

CGN Brazil Energy Holdings Ltd, an arm of state-owned China General Nuclear Power Corp., has contracted the subsidiary, SEPCO1 Electric Power Construction Co. Ltd, to improve inverters attached to five sub-arrays, state-owned PowerChina announced in writing last week.

The trial is a prelude to CGN Brazil Energy eventually improving inverters attached to 88 sub-arrays, PowerChina says.

PowerChina says the trial is a solid basis for more cooperation in exploiting green energy by PowerChina and CGN Brazil Energy, the fifth-largest clean generator of electricity in Brazil, some of it generated by wind farms.

The trial is also a sign of progress in the penetration of the renewable energy market in South America by SEPCO1, PowerChina says.