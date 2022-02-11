PowerChina to install 2,100 street lights in Bissau

State-owned Power Construction Corp. of China Ltd (PowerChina) has secured an engineering, procurement and construction contract to improve the electricity distribution system in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau, and install 2,100 street lights in the city, Lusa reports.

PowerChina announced in writing that a subsidiary, Sinohydro Bureau 1 Co. Ltd, will rehabilitate old substations or build new ones, and install distribution cables, the Portuguese news agency reported on Wednesday.

The Wednesday report says Sinohydro Bureau 1 began installing overhead transmission lines in Bissau last March, as part of the effort to improve electricity distribution there.

That effort is meant to give the city and surrounding area a grid with a capacity of 30 kV, using 50 km of overhead transmission lines and medium-voltage or low-voltage cables underground, Lusa says.