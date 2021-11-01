PowerChina starts work on building dam in southern Angola

Angolan Minister of State for Social Affairs Carolina Cerqueira has ritually broken ground for construction of a dam across the Ndúe River in the southern Angolan province of Cunene, Jornal de Angola reports.

The newspaper says she performed the ceremony last Friday.

The dam and the 75 km of conduits and 15 tanks associated with it will cost 85.1 billion kwanzas (about US$142.6 million) to build, the report says.

It says the dam will create a reservoir of 145 million cubic metres of water.

The project is part of a programme of drought mitigation work meant to benefit thousands of households in Cunene and improve the farming of cattle and crops there, Jornal de Angola says.

In 2019 the Angolan state-run news agency, Angop, reported that Sinohydro Angola, a subsidiary of state-owned Power Construction Corp. of China Ltd (PowerChina), had won three contracts to build drought mitigation infrastructure in Cunene, including the Ndué dam.