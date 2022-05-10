PowerChina signed a contract for the Nipepe 110kV transmission line project in Mozambique

The state-owned Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina) and Jinan Yuxiao Group signed an EPC contract for the Nipepe 110kV transmission line project in Mozambique. The cooperation with the mining company is an important milestone, consolidating PowerChina’s dominant position in power transmission and distribution.

The project includes the construction of 110kV transmission lines with a total length of 104 km, as well as a 10kV low-voltage distribution network with a total length of 27 km. The project will provide a solid guarantee for the power transmission for the Nipepe graphite mine project invested and developed by the Jinan Yuxiao Group.

During the signing ceremony, the companies said they will further develop their respective advantages to expand cooperation.