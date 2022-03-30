PowerChina making progress in Angolan water supply project

A subsidiary of Power Construction Corp. of China Ltd (PowerChina) has completed the most important parts of its initial work on building infrastructure for mitigating drought in the southern Angolan province of Cunene, PowerChina says.

The work done includes building a water pumping station, a power distribution room, management offices and ancillary infrastructure such as water points and a bridge, according to a written statement issued by the Chinese state-owned company on Monday.

The company says its subsidiary, STECOL Corp., has poured about 210,000 cubic meters of concrete since the work began last July.

The infrastructure will carry river water for 160 km, benefitting over 250,000 people, to alleviate drought in Cunene and improve the farming of cattle and crops there, PowerChina says.