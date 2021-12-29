PowerChina donations to help Mozambique fight COVID-19

State-owned Power Construction Corp. of China (PowerChina) says it has made donations of medical and other supplies to help Maputo and the northern Mozambican city of Nacala counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

PowerChina donated medical supplies, household goods, and school and office supplies to schools and other public institutions this month to help them maintain safe, stable environments for performing their functions, according to a written statement issued by the company last week.

The statement quotes an unidentified consultant as saying PowerChina has taken proactive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while it keeps working on a building project in Maputo.

PowerChina attaches great importance to Sino-African friendship, the company says, citing Wang Cunping, who heads a project it is working on in Nacala.