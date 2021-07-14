PowerChina builds offices for southern Mozambican dam staff

Power Construction Corp. of China Ltd (PowerChina) says a subsidiary, Sinohydro Bureau 11 Co. Ltd, has completed an office building at the Macarretane Dam, part of an irrigation system in southern Mozambique.

State-owned PowerChina announced in writing on Monday that the two-level building is a pleasant place for office staff to work, and has its own water and electricity systems, and a guardhouse.

The company says Mozambican Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources João Osvaldo Machatine spoke highly of the quality of the construction work when he attended a ceremony this month to mark the completion of the building.

His government took over the building in May, the company says.

Construction of the office building was part of a programme of work to rehabilitate the Macarretane Dam irrigation system, PowerChina says.