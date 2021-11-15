Potential seen in Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair

The 2021 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair will be held at The Venetian Macao resort from November 26 to 28, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

IPIM and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province are jointly putting on the fair, the institute announced in writing last week.

The fair can be attended online or offline, IPIM says.

Its announcement quotes a representative of a dealer in products of the Portuguese-speaking world as saying he believes the fair will help businesses overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement identifies the representative only as a certain Mr Sou.

The dealer sold goods worth over MOP20,000 (about US$2,500) at the fair last year, and its turnover subsequently grew by 40 per cent, IPIM quotes Mr Sou as saying.