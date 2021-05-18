Potential for Sino-Brazilian trade in medicinal plants seen

China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products Deputy Director Liu Yan thinks the abundance of medicinal plants in Brazil will drive Sino-Brazilian trade in goods for pharmaceutical use, the chamber says.

The chamber issued a written statement quoting Ms Liu as saying so last week in the first session of a seminar online about international cooperation in using forms of traditional medicine against COVID-19, which is backed by the Brazilian and Chinese governments.

The chamber says over 100 Chinese and Brazilian experts in their fields attended the session to discuss opportunities for cooperation.

Brazilian plants can meet strong demand in China for traditional medicines, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and eventually become an important Brazilian export to China, the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products says.

Another session of the seminar will be held online tomorrow, and yet another on May 26, the chamber says.