Portuguese Wine Chamber of Commerce – Macau branches out

The mainland Chinese office of the Portuguese Wine Chamber of Commerce – Macau has opened on Friday in the Pak Lek Cultural Hall in the city of Zhuhai, which abuts Macao, the Shenzhen Press reports.

The newspaper quotes the president of the chamber, Ambrose So Shu Fai, as saying the office is a new start for economic and cultural engagement by China and the Portuguese-speaking world.

The report quotes Pak Lek Group Co. Ltd Chairman Lin Yu, who is vice-president of the chamber, as saying his company, a Macao investor in Portuguese wine labels, means to keep spurring trade between China and lusophone countries in line with the Chinese Belt and Road initiative.

The company used the occasion to open its mainland Chinese head office, the Shenzhen Press says.

Separately, a Hong Kong newspaper, Sing Tao, reports that Portuguese Consul-General in Guangzhou André Cordeiro attended the opening.