Portuguese Week at Guangdong University of Foreign Studies

Guangdong University of Foreign Studies in southern China says it will devote one week next year to activities to improve the understanding of Portuguese language and culture among its teachers and students.

Preparations for Guangdong University of Foreign Studies Portuguese Week

were discussed when the Portuguese consul-general in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, Ana Cordeiro, her Brazilian counterpart, Frederico Meyer, and their Angolan counterpart, João Baptista da Costa, met last week, the university announced in writing.

The university says the consuls-general promised to support its effort to spur cooperation in matters of culture with institutions of higher education in Portuguese-speaking parts of the world.

The university cooperates with six institutions in Portugal and three in Brazil, and helped found the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Portuguese Language Education Alliance, its statement quotes Guangdong University of Foreign Studies Vice-president Jiao Fangtai as saying.