Portuguese vintners to attend ProWine China fair yet again

Representatives of 13 Portuguese vintners will attend this week the ProWine China 2021 trade fair under the auspices of the Portuguese wine industry association, ViniPortugal, the China Quality Daily reports.

The Chinese state-run newspaper says the fair opens in Shanghai tomorrow and will end on Thursday.

The report quotes ViniPortugal President Frederico Falcão as saying his association has been taking members to the fair for six years in a row.

Mr Falcão said Portugal had 250 different varieties of grape, promising wine drinkers around the world a distinctive experience.

ViniPortugal data indicate that the value of exports of Portuguese wines to China grew to 7.6 million euros (about US$8.78 million) in the first half of this year, 47.5 percent more than a year earlier, growing more than twice as fast as exports to the world at large, the China Quality Daily says.