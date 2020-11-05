Portuguese to head language teaching centre at Macao poly

Portuguese academic Joaquim Ramos de Carvalho has been appointed director of the Macao Polytechnic Institute International Portuguese Training Centre, the institute said on Wednesday.

The institute announced in writing that Mr Ramos da Carvalho has experience of arranging cooperation by China, European countries and the Portuguese-speaking world in the field of education.

The announcement says Mr Ramos da Carvalho was vice-rector of the University of Coimbra in Portugal from 2011 to 2018, when the university set up its Sino-Lusophone Academy, the first Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Chinese Studies Centre in Portugal, and a branch of the Confucius Institute which specialises in Chinese traditional medicine.

Mr Ramos da Carvalho noted that the institute is known for its commitment to the development of relations between China and lusophone countries, according to the Macao Polytechnic Institute announcement.