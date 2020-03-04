Portuguese shoppers online favour Chinese goods

A study by parcel courier DPD Portugal found that 70 percent of the orders for goods that Portuguese consumers made online last year were for goods from China, Dinheiro Vivo reports.

The Portuguese financial news website says that among orders made online by all European consumers last year, the proportion was 60 percent.

The report quotes DPD Portugal Marketing Director Carla Pereira as saying 81 percent of all purchases online are made by just 35 percent of all shoppers.

Under 10 percent of purchases made by Portuguese consumers were made online, while 13.5 percent of purchases made by all European consumers were made online, the report says.

Most of the purchases made online by Portuguese consumers were either

fashions, books, or health and beauty products, Dinheiro Vivo says.