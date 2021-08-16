Portuguese safety and security SMEs aim for Chinese market

The Portuguese association of safety and security companies, Apsei, has started a campaign to drum up business abroad for small and medium enterprises among its members, Security Magazine reports.

The Portuguese magazine, citing a written statement issued by Apsei, says the year-long campaign will focus on the Chinese, Emirati and Moroccan markets.

The campaign, called Portugal Safe, will help Portuguese companies in the fields of electronic security, fire safety, occupational safety and the safe transport of dangerous goods to do business abroad, Apsei says.

Security Magazine says the campaign is meant to develop the capacity of Portuguese SMEs to export the products and services they sell.

Promotional events and market research abroad are intended to make those products and services more conspicuous in foreign markets, the report says.

Separately, the Apsei website says the European Union will pay 352,200 euros (about US$415,400) of the 414,400 euros that the campaign will cost.