Portuguese rider third in the Macau Grand Prix motorbike race

Portuguese rider Sheridan Morais placed third in his debut motorcycle race at the 69th Macau Grand Prix.

It was the first time the Portuguese rider reached the podium of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix. The last Portuguese to win a major race at Macau Grand Prix was António Félix da Costa, who won the Formula 4 Macau Grand Prix in 2016.

Another Portuguese rider, 33-year-old Andre Silva Pires, won his best-ever seventh place in his eighth participation at the Macau Grand Prix.

The 69th edition of the Macau Grand Prix, marked by the return of foreign drivers, attracted more than 170 drivers, including 19 foreigners.

(Source: SAPO)