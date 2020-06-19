Portuguese restaurant in China reopens as pandemic ebbs

Portuguese restaurateur Dário Silva has reopened his restaurant serving Portuguese food in the southern Chinese city of Foshan, after a hiatus of four months due to precautions against the Covid-19 pandemic, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says Mr Silva opened his restaurant, called Lusitano Bistro, last year, after spending many years in China importing Portuguese goods.

The report quotes Mr Silva as saying: “Thanks to the Belt and Road initiative, the transport time of olive oil, cookies and wines from Portugal to China has decreased from 60 days to around 35 days.”

He said the average number of diners Lusitano Bistro served each day had risen to 30. The average was 40 before the pandemic.

Mr Silva is now seeking to open restaurants in the southern Chinese cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen, Xinhua quotes him as saying.