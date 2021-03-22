Portuguese products reaching Chinese market by train

A Chinese company has begun importing Portuguese-made cleaning products by train from Europe to the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang, China Central Television (CCTV) reports.

The Chinese state-owned broadcaster quotes the manager of the company, Zhang Xuefeng, as saying the train service the company uses has allowed it to expand its business of selling Portuguese-made cleaning products online and in shops.

The report says the train service has boosted international e-commerce by saving time and money.

Freight train services between Europe and the Zhejiang city of Yiwu began in 2014, and now take 15 routes connecting 49 different parts of the world, carrying goods such as day-to-day necessities and engineering equipment to and from China, the report says.

The trains carried almost 20,000 containers in the first two months of this year, three times more than a year earlier, CCTV says.