Portuguese PM points out China-EU investment deal benefits

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa said on Monday the European Union-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment guarantees reciprocal security of market opening, and investment relations that ensure and respect all security rules on both sides, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Mr Costa as saying in an interview: “If Europe wants to be a global actor, as it has to be, its strategic autonomy depends on being able to speak with each of the other global actors.”

Portugal took over the presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1, a day after the union announced the completion of seven years of negotiations on the investment agreement with China.