Portuguese pavilion at Shanghai expo now accessible online

The 4th China International Import Expo Online Country Exhibition has begun a trial run, the China Daily reports.

The Chinese state-run newspaper says the pavilions of Portugal and 20 other countries were opened to the public in Shanghai last week, and can be viewed on the expo website.

The report quotes a Chinese trade official, Liu Fuxue, as saying at the opening that 3D modelling and multimedia help visitors online see how the economy of each country is developing, and the cultural highlights of each.

The main sections of the Portuguese pavilion show off the tourist and cultural attractions of Portugal, the progress of its development and its leading industries, the China Daily says.