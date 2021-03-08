Portuguese-owned retailer begins selling fashions on Tmall

Portuguese-owned Farfetch UK Ltd has begun retailing its high-end fashions on the Chinese shopping website Tmall, the Fashion United website reports.

The website quotes a written statement issued by Farfetch as saying the outlet in the Tmall Luxury Pavilion began last week offering 779 million Chinese over 3,500 brands of luxuries, 90 percent of them new to Tmall.

The outlet is a result of the partnership between Farfetch and the owner of Tmall, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the Fashion United website quotes Farfetch Greater China Managing Director Judy Liu as saying.

Separately, the Portuguese ECO website quotes the Farfetch operations chief, Luís Teixeira, as saying that the outlet allows luxury brands to expand sales in mainland China while travel restrictions curb sales of high-end goods to people on shopping trips.