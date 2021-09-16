Portuguese medical school praised for tie-up with Fosun unit

The Catholic University of Portugal has opened a medical school, the first in any private university in the country, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says the university received 600 applications for the 50 places available for its first intake of medical students.

The school should enrol 100 students in the next academic year, Lusa says.

Separately, a written statement issued by his government quotes Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa as saying at the opening of the school on Tuesday that Portugal has fewer health workers than it needs to counter COVID-19.

Mr Costa commended the university for forming a partnership with Luz Saúde, a Portuguese healthcare subsidiary of Fosun International Ltd of China, according to the government statement.

Students at the new medical school will receive their clinical training at hospitals that Luz Saúde runs, namely in Portuguese capital Lisbon and in nearby Oeiras.