Portuguese literary work “Os Memoráveis” translated into Chinese and published in China

The work “Os Memoráveis”, written by the Portuguese writer Lídia Jorge, was translated into Chinese and published this week by the Chinese publisher Haitian Publishing House.

The publishing house, owned by the authorities in the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, had already published in October the Chinese translation of “Essa Dama Bate Bué!”, the first novel by Portuguese writer Yara Nakahanda Monteiro.

“Os Memoráveis” was published in 2014 and in the next year, won the Urbano Tavares Rodrigues Novel Prize awarded by the National Federation of Teachers (Fenprof). The work was translated into French as early as 2014 and into Spanish and Slovak in 2020.

Born in Boliqueime in the Algarve 75 years ago Lídia Jorge has received several Portuguese and international literary awards, including the FIL Prize for Literature in Romance Languages 2020 of Guadalajara, one of the most important awards in Latin America.