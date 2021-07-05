Portuguese law firm opens desk for Chinese expatriates

Portuguese law firm PRA-Raposo, Sá Miranda & Associados has set up a special desk for advising Chinese living in Portugal, the ECO website reports.

The Portuguese news website says the lawyer in charge of the desk is a new partner in the firm, Lin Man of China, who previously ran the equivalent service at another Portuguese law firm, PLMJ.

The report quotes Ms Lin as saying that for 20 years she has been trying to strengthen Sino-Portuguese trade and other economic ties, along with Sino-Portuguese social and cultural ties, and that she means to carry on doing so.

Ms Lin has been on the Portuguese Bar Association register since 2002, belongs to the Association of Chinese Lawyers in Europe, and is the only mainland Chinese lawyer working in Portugal, the report says.

She has lectured on the environment and opportunities for investment in Portugal, the ECO website says.