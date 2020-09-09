Portuguese investors apply for over 40 patents in China in 2019

Intellectual property consulting firm Inventa International says Portuguese have applied for over 40 patents in China last year, citing data collected by the World Intellectual Property Organization, Jornal Económico reports.

The Portuguese newspaper quotes Inventa International as saying in a recent report that coffee retailer Novadelta – Comércio e Indústria de Cafés, Lda filed 18 of those requests with China’s National Intellectual Property Administration.

The report says next on the ranking is the northern Portuguese University of Porto, with seven patent applications filed in China last year.

Jornal Económico says the International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory also filed three patent applications in China in 2019.

In 2018 the laboratory based in the northwestern Portuguese city of Braga signed a deal with the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute to launch a research centre in the Chinese region.