Portuguese Institute of the Orient in Macao holds conference

The Portuguese Institute of the Orient in Macao says it will hold on Friday and Saturday its sixth annual conference, which will focus on distance learning of the Portuguese language after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The institute announced in writing that the conference will gather academics and teachers of Portuguese as a foreign language in Brazil, Chile, France, Portugal, Thailand, Uruguay and Macao, and at mainland Chinese universities in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai and Hebei.

The institute says those attending will discuss teaching strategies and resources, and learning assessment and certification as they relate to distance learning.

Luís Tiago Alves Pires, a teacher of Portuguese at Tianjin Foreign Studies University, will give a presentation on Portuguese authors whose work is published in mainland China, the Portuguese Institute of the Orient announcement says.