Portuguese company i-charging and Mucharging announce a cooperation

i-charging and Mucharging signed an agreement to sell blueberry chargers in Macau SAR, Hong Kong SAR and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, contributing to the creation of infrastructures for electric mobility in this region.

Mucharging (MACAU) Limited and MU (Hong Kong) Limited are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mecom Power and Construction Limited, which aim to provide the best electric vehicle charging service in the Greater Bay Area. Mecom has strong expertise in electric vehicle charging system installation, as well as high voltage power substation construction and system installation.

I-Charging develops technology for electric car charging infrastructures with a focus on fast and ultra-quick charging stations, such as the blueberry solution, which has a power range of 50 kW to 600 kW and supports charging up to 4 vehicles at simultaneously.