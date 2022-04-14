Portuguese companies promised help to tap Chinese market

Chinese Ambassador to Portugal Zhao Bentang has described Portuguese companies as very welcome in the Chinese market, and has promised them all the help they need to do business there, Xinhua says.

Mr Zhao did so in a seminar held online to promote the fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE), to be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, the Chinese government-run news agency reported yesterday.

Among the Portuguese products with protected designation of origin and high value added that are in high demand in China are wines, olive oil and fruit, Mr Zhao said.

The report quotes the Portuguese Ambassador to China José Augusto Duarte as saying the CIIE may make an important contribution to increasing and balancing Sino-Portuguese trade.

The area of the CIIE exhibition space given over to Portuguese products will be bigger this year than last year, Xinhua says.